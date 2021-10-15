North-west Syria: ICCG Winter Emergency Briefing 2021/2022

Exhausted by years of conflict and poverty, Syrians face another bitter winter. They are worse off than at any time since the conflict began in 2011. In the north-west, millions of people, most of them women and children, are trapped along the border with Turkey in an active war zone. People are crammed into flimsy tents, in valleys that flood, or on rocky hillsides exposed to harsh weather.

Many have been killed or injured as fires have ripped through crowded camps. Storms wreak havoc and tens of thousands of tents have been washed away during floods.

Outside the camps, there are a million more displaced people. Some have found refuge in unfinished buildings, or in the ruins of bombed-out towns and villages.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have plans to provide safe and warm shelter, education, food, healthcare, better work opportunities, and other lifesaving aid. However, with large gaps in funding, millions of people will be left out in the cold.