North West Syria Gender Analysis: A Comprehensive Gender and Age Analysis for the Northwest Syria Humanitarian Response

1. Executive Summary

A thorough understanding of the different needs of men, women, girls and boys of different ages is necessary for adequate humanitarian response. Gender analysis should be integrated into all assessments and situational analyses to ensure relevant humanitarian response programs and that gender-based injustices and inequalities are not exacerbated by interventions. Also, where possible this analysis can promote greater equality, justice and gender relations integrate prevention and risk mitigation of gender-based violence. The purpose of this analysis is to assess the gender dimensions of the protection needs and challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) within Northern Syria.

1.1. Summary of Findings

Women have increased access to labour market but still limited control over resources Women and girls in Syria have traditionally been relegated to reproductive/domestic work, while the responsibility of men is to be the “breadwinner” and protect the family. The biggest change cited since the start of the conflict was the change in women’s roles, with women now participating in productive and not just reproductive work. In some cases they have become the principal financial providers for the family.

Unequal division of labor and workforce participation

Female participation in the labor force was low before the conflict, with women making up only 15% of the total workforce in 2010 (ILO, 2010). However, according to focus group participants, key informants and much of the literature women are now joining the workforce, helping with family finances and becoming the “breadwinners”. Despite this, only 13% of female participants said they were the family’s breadwinner as compared to 51% of men, which aligns with the workforce data available estimating that 17-12 % of households are female-headed (Buecher & Aniyamuzaala, 2016). Women may have more access to the formal workforce, but they are still burdened with the gender normative role of homemaker. Women are still responsible for the household, the family and all other reproductive work, which is never monetized (Exploring Economics, 2016).

Men are feeling shame and expressing self-limiting behavior

Men expressed feeling emasculated because of how gender roles have changed since the conflict began. Focus group participants, key informants and the literature state that men feel ashamed and “less than” because they are no longer the “breadwinners” or able to adequately provide financially for their families. In a contradictory juxtaposition, men said they are unwilling to take certain jobs that are socially considered “women’s work.” All participants agreed that it is a man’s role to provide for and protect the family. This has pushed men to extreme measures and has led some to take up arms and join one of the armed groups.

Mass displacement negatively affects everyone’s safety, but disproportionately impacts women and girls

The families of NW Syria have undergone complex and often repeated displacement. During the assessment process there was a spike in violence, airstrikes and bombing in Idlib and the Northern Hama Governorates. Nearly 350,000 people were forced to flee and were displaced in May and June (OCHA, 2019), during the assessment period. Large-scale new and protracted displacement has forced a change in the roles, responsibilities and power dynamics as it relates to gender and age. Women and children make up 73% of the camp population in NW Syria (HNO, 2019). Many of these women are divorced, separated or widowed and many are the de-facto heads of households. Men may be more likely to stay behind, particularly in areas associated with conscription and the risk of detention, and many elderly people say they stay behind to protect property (CCCM, 2018). Women and girls report feeling unsafe after fleeing. Camps are over-crowded, with a lack of privacy and security. For children, displacement often means that school-aged children are not attending school and the risk of other protection concerns – e.g. early and forced marriage – is increased. Loss and destruction of civil documentation is also an issue.