North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (November 2019)

Through its partners, in 2019, UNHCR has assisted 53,540 households (281,781 individuals) with core relief items and shelter material.

UNHCR has sent 287 trucks across the border in 2019, carrying humanitarian supplies like blankets, hygiene kits, mattresses and tents.

In 2019, through its partners,

UNHCR has reached 139,650 individuals with protection services, such as information dissemination and referrals.

Major Developments

Escalating hostilities between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups are affecting hundreds of thousands of people in north-west Syria. Intense violence that started in the last days of April 2019 and is continuing unabated has caused high numbers of casualties, destruction of civilian infrastructure and disruption in the provision of basic services in Idleb. As a result of this most recent offensive, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating; in November, worsening weather and a further surge in violence aggravated the already dire living conditions of IDPs.

More than a million displacements have been recorded so far in 2019, with the majority having occurred between May and November, during which time more than 860,000 displacements were tracked: people are being displaced, some multiple times, from southern Idleb and northern Hama and the majority of the displaced are concentrating in northern Idleb, close to the Turkish border, in areas that are now densely populated.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outlines the planned response to the cross-border team in Turkey.