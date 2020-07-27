North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (June 2020)

Since January, UNHCR has sent across the border nearly 150,000 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist nearly 770,000 individuals.

As humanitarian needs increase, despite COVID-19, UNHCR has quadrupled its emergency response and support to the people in north-west Syria.

In 2020, through its partners, UNHCR has provided protection services, such as information dissemination and referrals, to nearly 97,000 individuals.

MAIN OBJECTIVES

Support the coordination of the cross-border humanitarian response through the Cluster system Identify protection risks and assistance needs and inform the overall response Provide protection services and emergency assistance with core relief items and shelter material Build capacity of (local) humanitarian organizations Fill critical gaps in the basic needs of IDPs where required and feasible

MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

Of a total population of 4 million people in north-west Syria, there around 2.6 million IDPs, who are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. New and protracted IDPs share the same urgent needs, in an area that has limited shelter options and where the fighting has caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, bakeries, and has disrupted the provision of basic services. Half of the IDPs are children and many are people with specific needs. With the Syrian Pound dramatically losing value in comparison to other currencies, the population is now facing economic hardship that compounds the already dire situation.

In January, the UN Security Council Resolution that enables the cross-border humanitarian response was renewed for six months until 10 July 2020.

Across the region, access to health and adequate sanitation in the context of continuous displacement remains limited. In June, no positive COVID-19 cases were detected in north-west Syria. Humanitarian actors are active in preparedness and response planning to ensure effective prevention and response to COVID-19 and, at the same time, continue delivering lifesaving humanitarian assistance.