In 2022, UNHCR has sent across the border over 77,000 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist more than 385,000 individuals.

UNHCR and its partners resumed activities after the renewal of the UN Security Council Resolution for the crossborder humanitarian response.

In 2022, through its partners,

UNHCR has provided protection services, such as psychosocial support and referrals, to more than 230,000 individuals.