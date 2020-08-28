North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (July 2020)

Since January, UNHCR has sent across the border 150,000 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist 790,000 individuals.

During protection interventions, UNHCR’s partners have distributed nearly 20,000 hygiene kits as part of initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In 2020, through its partners, UNHCR has provided protection services, such as psychosocial support and referrals, to nearly 119,000 individuals.

Major Developments

Of a total population of 4 million people in north-west Syria, there around 2.7 million IDPs, who are considered to be in need of humanitarian assistance. New and protracted IDPs share the same urgent needs, in an area that has limited shelter options and where the fighting has caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, bakeries, and has disrupted the provision of basic services. With the Syrian Pound losing value in comparison to other currencies, and with an increase in hostilities, the population is now facing more difficulties in addressing their basic needs.

On 11 July 2020, the UN Security Council Resolution that enables the cross-border humanitarian response through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing was renewed for twelve months until 10 July 2021. Bab Al-Salam, the other border crossing utilized for transshipments to north-west Syria, was removed.

In July, the first positive COVID-19 cases were detected in north-west Syria. As access to health and adequate sanitation in the context of continuous displacement remains limited across the region, the humanitarian community is actively operating to deliver lifesaving assistance while ensuring the safety of the people.