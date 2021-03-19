North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (January 2021)

In 2020, UNHCR sent across the border over 190,000 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist more than 1 million individuals.

UNHCR’s protection partners have been able to adapt their activities to the COVID-19 situation, without disrupting protection interventions.

In 2020, through its partners,

UNHCR has provided protection services, such as psychosocial support and referrals, to more than 250,000 individuals.

Situation overview

Of a total population of 4 million people in north-west Syria, there around 2.7 million IDPs, who are considered to be in need of humanitarian assistance. New and protracted IDPs share the same urgent needs, in an area that has limited shelter options and where the fighting has caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, bakeries, and has disrupted the provision of basic services. With the Syrian Pound losing value in comparison to other currencies, with an increase in hostilities, and with harsh weather conditions that have been severely damaging IDPs’ shelter and properties, the population is now facing more difficulties in addressing their basic needs.

For more than two weeks in January, continuous rains and floods affected over 140,000 IDPs, putting a strain on the limited resources available. On 11 July 2020, the UN Security Council Resolution that enables the cross-border humanitarian response was renewed again for twelve months until 10 July 2021, although this time trans-shipments are allowed only through one border crossing, Bab Al-Hawa.

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases rises slowly, access to health and adequate sanitation in the context of continuous displacement remains limited across the region, the humanitarian community is actively operating to deliver lifesaving assistance while ensuring the safety of the people.