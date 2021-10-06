North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (August 2021)

In 2021, UNHCR has sent across the border around 80,000 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist more than 400,000 individuals.

UNHCR’s protection partners have been able to adapt their activities to the COVID-19 situation, without disrupting protection interventions.

In 2021, through its partners, UNHCR has provided protection services, such as psychosocial support and referrals, to more than 146,000 individuals.

Situation overview

Of a total population of 4 million people in north-west Syria, it is estimated that there are around 2.8 million IDPs, who are considered to be in need of humanitarian assistance. New and protracted IDPs share the same urgent needs, in an area that has limited shelter options and where the fighting has caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, bakeries, and has disrupted the provision of basic services. With an increase in hostilities, with a deteriorating economic situation and with harsh weather conditions that have been severely damaging IDPs’ shelter and properties, the population is now facing more difficulties in addressing their basic needs. Weather and fire-related incidents continue to affect the displaced population, while new displacements continue to be tracked.

The cross-border humanitarian response continues under the UN Security Council Resolution that was renewed in July 2021 for six months.

The vaccination campaign started in May 2021; at the same time, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily. While access to health and adequate sanitation in the context of continuous displacement remains limited across the region, the humanitarian community is actively operating to deliver lifesaving assistance while ensuring the safety of the people.