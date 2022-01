North-west Syria: Cross-border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet (December 2021)

In 2021, UNHCR has sent across the border around 109,300 core relief items kits and shelter materials to assist more than 546,500 individuals.

UNHCR’s protection partners have been able to adapt their activities to the COVID-19 situation, without disrupting protection interventions.

In 2021, through its partners, UNHCR has provided protection services, such as psychosocial support and referrals, to more than 203,000 individuals.

Situation overview

Of a total population of over 4 million people in north-west Syria, it is estimated that around 2.8 million IDPs are considered as people in need of humanitarian assistance. New and protracted IDPs share the same urgent needs, in an area that has limited shelter options and where the fighting has caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, bakeries, and has disrupted the provision of basic services. With an increase in hostilities and deteriorating economic situation coupled with harsh weather conditions that have been severely damaging IDPs’ shelter and properties, the population is now facing more difficulties in addressing their basic needs. Bad weather conditions and fire-related incidents continue to affect the displaced population, while new displacements continue to be tracked.

The vaccination campaign started in May 2021 and over 275,608 people have been vaccinated with one dose to date. At the same time, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily and reached 93,028 cases with 2,353 deaths (2.5% death rate) and 69,635 (74.9%) recoveries. While access to health and adequate sanitation in the context of continuous displacement remains limited across the region, the humanitarian community is actively operating to deliver lifesaving assistance while ensuring the safety of the people.