07 May 2019

North-west Syria – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original
  • The situation in the north west of Syria has rapidly deteriorated since 29 April, with a sharp increase in airstrikes and shelling over North Hama, South Idlib and Western Aleppo. Several civilians have been killed.
  • According to field-based health organisations, 12 health facilities were hit and 3 medical staff reportedly killed.
  • Most health facilities have suspended their activities and there are no more active surgical hospitals south of Maraat Al Numan. Referral of patients has become impossible due to the targeting of roads, including through the ambulance system.
  • Since 29 April, the UNHCR Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster has tracked the displacement of 152,210 individuals, bringing the total number coming from northern Hama and Southern Idleb to 290,784 since 1 February 2019.
  • According to field reports, those living in opposition controlled areas of North Hama have been displaced, most in the last 2 weeks. Dana district in North Idlib is the primary destination with 123,254 arrivals over the last week. They must join camps or stay in the open field due to the overcrowding of reception centres.

