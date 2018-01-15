North Syria – Turkey Hub Factsheet - November 2017

The Shelter and NFIs Cluster, led by UNHCR and co-led by Global Communities, coordinates the efforts of 48 member organizations. The Cluster addresses the coordination of emergency Shelter and NFI needs and promotes household and community resilience. The Cluster supports people in need within displaced, hosting and non-displaced populations by ensuring that the different modalities of interventions (in-kind, non-conditional/conditional cash or voucher) abide by the do-not-harm principle.

Highlights

▪ Cluster Info:

The Shelter/NFI Cluster conducted a workshop on shelter technical rehabilitation on Wednesday 1 November. The Shelter/NFI Cluster consultant working on the Shelter Rehabilitation Technical Guidelines, concluded the round of bilateral meetings with the key Shelter actors from the SNFI Cluster. The Technical Guidelines are currently being drafted.

The Shelter/NFI Cluster Strategic Advisory Group met on Wednesday 15 November. It was decided to establish a new Technical Working Group (TWiG) to develop standardized PDM tool and update the NFI guidance note.

▪ HRP 2018:

The SNFI HRP Committee convened to review the 62 projects submitted by 45 organizations (tot. budget 96,725,639 - excluding WoS projects). Written feedback was provided to all applicant agencies via both email and OPS system.

On 13 November the WoS Shelter and NFI Sector Defense took place in front of the Syria humanitarian leadership (Humanitarian Coordinator Al-Za’tari and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator Moumtzis). On Thursday 16, they communicated the results and instructed the sector to make a reduction of $20M USD. The affected submitting agencies were bilaterally contacted and advised to reduce their budget by Sunday 19th November. The requested cuts were confirmed and updated on OPS.

▪ HF:

The SNFI Cluster distributed amongst applicant agencies the winter HF stock from the 2nd HF allocation (67,000 winter clothing kits and 10,600 NFI kits).

The selection of the members and related allocation of stock was done based on the following criteria:

Winterization assistance ratio: 1 NFI kit/HH + 1 winter clothing kit/person - Priority: 100% of the requests for priority 1 areas will be accepted - Organizations: In Priority 2 areas, the organizations will be selected based on the diversification of partners and the number of kits requested as well as the organization’s capacity

▪ Winterization 2017-2018:

The SNFI Cluster called for a meeting with those members having winter activities planned and already funded or having requested winter HF stock. The winterization planning meeting was held on Tuesday 21 November where the compiled plans from the various partners were compared and analyzed: the gaps and/or duplications were addressed and the interested members were put in touch.

In consideration of the gaps left after the compilation of the funded winter plans from the Cluster members, the HF winter stock procured by IOM (67,000 winter clothing kits and 10,500 NFI kits) was allocated amongst the requesting partners. In total 10 organizations received HF winter stock. According to the dispatch plans, all the NFIs will be transshipped by the 26th December.

Cluster Priorities

▪ Coordinate the Cluster members’ interventions in order to avoid gaps and overlaps.

▪ Harmonize to the maximum extent feasible the Shelter and NFIs assistance across the Cluster members.

▪ Respond to ongoing displacements specifically within the host communities in coordination with Damascus and Jordan hubs.

▪ Ensure continued assistance to besieged areas.

▪ Increase access to Shelter and improve the standards of the Shelter stocks.

▪ Advocate for the centralization and pre-positioning of the stocks.

▪ Consolidate the emergency SNFI contingency plans and coordinating the SNFIs emergency response.

▪ Update the NFI guidelines and include PDM tools

▪ Develop Shelter Rehabilitation Technical Guidelines by March 2018.

Challenges/Gaps

▪ Continued assistance to besieged areas.

▪ Limited funding for winter activities and poor access to fuel or heating resources and possible weather related delays of winter activities.

▪ Uncertainty regarding the extension of the UNSC Resolution 2165 and the potential impact on 2018 Cross border operations.

▪ Possible interference of armed groups on the implementation of shelter and NFI activities