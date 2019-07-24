24 Jul 2019

North-East Syria: Situation Overview of Menbij District, April 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.25 MB)

Introduction

Since the Syrian crisis started in 2011, Menbij district has continually witnessed periods of heightened clashes and displacement, leading to a decline in the overall humanitarian situation.1 While the district has seen a near cessation of conflict in the last two years, there are still significant needs, especially related to a lack of sufficient livelihoods. To date, despite sustained response from a number of cross-border NGOs addressing all key sectors, ad hoc support from other partners, and a United Nations (UN) inter-sector assistance convoy delivered in March this year, gaps in humanitarian assistance persist.

This assessment provides information about demographics, availability of essential services, priority needs, and existing response activities to both guide and inform the current response in Menbij district and to inform an evidence-based expansion of the response. This situation overview (SO) provides analysis on the humanitarian situation in the opposition-controlled sub-districts in Menbij district, followed by information specific to Menbij city, and then sector-related information on livelihoods; shelter; electricity and non-food items (NFIs); water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); healthcare; food security; education; and protection for the entire assessed area. The assessment and this SO are the result of a collaborative effort between the Northeast Syria (NES) NGO Forum, the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme Syria (HNAP) and REACH. More information about each organisation is available on page 18.

