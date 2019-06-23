23 Jun 2019

North-east Syria Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 20 June 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (843.19 KB)

OVERVIEW

North East Syria (NES) remains one of the most complex operating environments in Syria due to a combination of ongoing hostilities, weather-related hazards and population movements. Currently, 1.65 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in NES – 14 percent of the overall total. As of April 2019, NES is hosting 604,853 IDPs, including 133,675 in 57 camps, collective shelters, and last resort sites.

Between January 2018 and April 2019, approximately 479,174 IDPs have spontaneously returned to their areas of origin in Al Hassakeh (22,530), Ar Raqqa (139,260) and Deir ez Zor (317,384) – two-thirds of those returning to Ar Raqqa during this period returned to the capital city itself. An assessment conducted in Ar Raqqa in February 2019 identified that critical needs remain in healthcare, water and sanitation, non-food items, shelter, electricity, livelihoods opportunities as well as protection – with mine risk education and clearance identified as of particular concern given extensive explosive hazard contamination. Since the beginning of May a series of fires have broken out across NES destroying thousands of hectares of arable land. Currently, the food security sector is carrying out its annual Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CSFAM) which is expected to capture the impact of these incidents. In the meantime, humanitarian actors are monitoring a number of indicators, including market prices and purchasing power, to determine what strategies are required to mitigate/respond to any resulting humanitarian needs. Given the nature and severity of needs across the NES, steps are being made to scale up the humanitarian response through all possible means. Currently, plans are underway to establish a UN hub in Deir-ez-Zor governorate to support affected people in Deir-ez-Zor city and Al Mayadin, Abu Kamal, Hajin, and Surat sub-districts, as well as open a guest house in Tabqa, Ar Raqqa to facilitate additional and lengthier missions to affected communities and camps in this governorate.

