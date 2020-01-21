North-East Syria Flash update #12, 05 - 18 January 2020

Situation Overview

To date, 70,590 people, including 17,648 women of reproductive age (WRA), remain displaced from North-East Syria (NES), to Al-Hassakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates. Displaced people have, in the majority, found shelter in local communities but also in informal settlements and collective shelters. In recent weeks, three new informal IDP settlements have been established: Tweineh (hosting an estimated 4,120 people), Tal-Samen (estimated 20 people) and Daham (estimated 1,800 people). There are 77 shelters in Al-Hassakeh Governorate. An estimated 129,041 displaced people are reported to have returned to their places of origin. Of these, 118,936 have returned to Al-Hassakeh and Ar-Raqqa, including: 18,200 to Qamishli, 7,625 to Tal Tamer, 8,425 to Al-Malikeyyeh, 42,869 to Ras Al Ain and 41,817 to Tal Abyad in Ar-Raqqa. In Aleppo 10,105 have returned, mainly to Menbij. With the continued drastic drops in temperatures, women and girls are adversely affected by the cold weather and dire needs for NFIs that will protect them from the weather continue to persist.

Immediate Response

Gender Based Violence (GBV)

During the period of 05-18th January 2020:

UNFPA provided a range of GBV services including: GBV Case Management, Psycho-social Support (PSS), GBV awareness raising, vocational trainings, recreational activities, referral to more specialized services such as mental health, and more physically severe cases. Immediate response GBV services are integrated with reproductive health (RH) services through mobile teams and RH Clinics and through integrated RH/GBV mobile teams (MTs) to the newly displaced people including referral to existing services in the camps and shelters.

GBV services were provided to 7347 beneficiaries.

UNFPA has continued the provision of comprehensive GBV services through 6 Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS)[2] in NES: 1 Emergency WGSS in Al-Hol Camp and 1 in Areesha Camp, 1 WGSS in Al-Hassakeh City, 1 WGSS in Qamishli and 2 WGSSs in Raqqa (Ar-Raqqa and Tabqa cities) Governorate. Furthermore, UNFPA operates 6 mobile teams: 3 cover Areesha Camp, Al-Hol Camp and Tabqqa City, 1 covers Al-Hassakeh City and 2 cover the collective shelters.

In Areesha Camp, UNFPA reached 433 beneficiaries.

In Raqqa WGSS, UNFPA reached 2522 beneficiaries.

In Al-Hol camp, UNFPA reached 2887 beneficiaries.

In several shelters in Rural Al-Hassakeh, UNFPA reached 1505 beneficiaries.

Reproductive Health (RH)

During the period of 05th -18th January 2020: