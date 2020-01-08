North-East Syria Flash update #11, 22 December 2019 – 04 January 2020

Situation Overview

To date, 75,438 people, including 18,860 women of reproductive age, remain displaced from AlHassakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates. 117,132 people have returned to their areas of origin. A large number of this population has been displaced more than once. Displacement continues from conflict-affected areas between Ras al-Ain and Tal Tamer such as Alahras, Alamiriyah, Abu Rasian, Um Alkhair, Dahr Alarab, Almahmoudiya and other villages. Partners formerly in these locations have diverted programs and resources to respond to protection needs of newly displaced populations in Tal Tamer, Al-Hassakeh, Areesha camp, Mahmoudli camp, Ar-Raqqa city and surrounding areas. With the continued drastic drops in temperatures, women and girls are adversely affected by the cold weather as there are dire needs for NFIs that will protect them from the weather.

Immediate Response

Gender Based Violence (GBV):

UNFPA through its implementing partners operates a total of 6 Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS) in NES including: 1 Emergency WGSS in Al-Hol Camp and 1 in Areesha Camp, 1 WGSS in Al-Hassakeh City, 1 in Qamishli and 2 in Raqqa (Ar-Raqqa and Tapqa cities) Governorate.

UNFPA WGSSs provide a range of GBV services including: GBV Case Management, Psycho-social Support (PSS), GBV awareness raising, vocational trainings, recreational activities, referral to more specialized services such as mental health. The WGSS serve newly displaced women and adolescent girls as well as the people in the host communities.

The number of operating mobile teams supported by UNFPA is 6: 3 with Alyamama to cover Areesha Camp, Al-Hol Camp and Tabqqa City, 1 with Mar Asia NGO covering Al-Hassakeh City and 2 with BICA covering the collective shelters. A total of 54 collective shelters are covered through the mobile teams.

UNFPA provides immediate response GBV services integrated with reproductive health services through mobile teams and Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinics and through integrated RH/GBV mobile teams (MTs) to the newly displaced people including referral to existing services in the camps and shelters.

Reproductive Health (RH):