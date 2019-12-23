North-East Syria Flash update #10, 08th – 21st December 2019

Situation Overview

To date, 75,438 people, including 18,860 women of reproductive age, remain displaced from Al-Hassakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates. 117,132 people have returned to their areas of origin. A large number of this population has been displaced more than once. Displacement continues from conflict-affected areas between Ras al-Ain and Tal Tamer such as Alahras, Alamiriyah, Abu Rasian, Um Alkhair, Dahr Alarab, Almahmoudiya and other villages. Partners formerly in these locations have diverted programs and resources to respond to protection needs of newly displaced populations in Tal Tamer, Al-Hassakeh, Areesha camp, Mahmoudli camp, Ar-Raqqa city and surrounding areas.1 With the continued drastic drops in temperatures and winter approaching, women and girls are adversely affected by the cold weather as there are dire needs for NFIs that will protect them from the weather.

Immediate Response

Gender Based Violence (GBV):

UNFPA through its implementing partners operates a total of 6 Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS) in NES including: 2 Emergency WGSS’ in Al-Hol and Areesha camps, 1 WGSS in Al-Hassakeh city, 1 WGSS in Qamishli and 2 WGSS’ in Raqqa (Ar-Raqqa and Tapqa cities) Governorate.

WGSS’ provide a range of GBV services including: GBV Case Management, Psycho-social Support (PSS), GBV awareness raising, vocational trainings, recreational activities, referral to more specialized services such as mental health, and in more physically severe cases. The WGSS’ serve newly displaced women and adolescent girls as well as the people in the host communities.

UNFPA provides immediate response GBV services integrated with reproductive health services through mobile teams and Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinics and through integrated RH/GBV mobile teams (MTs) to the newly displaced people including referral to existing services in the camps and shelters.

UNFPA in partnership with 4 implementing partners, launched the 16 days campaign to end violence against women. The theme for 2019 was Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape. from 25 November until 10 December. A total of 110 activities were conducted. Most of the activities aimed at raising awareness on sexual harassment. UNFPA, through its IPs focused on the IDP camps in the area.

Reproductive Health (RH):