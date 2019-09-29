North East Syria: Al Hol camp service mapping snapshot - As of 29 September 2019

HUMANITARIAN UPDATE

As of 25 September, the population of Al Hol stands at around 68,600 people (or 19,000 households), with little change reported in previous weeks. Since the beginning of June almost 2,640 residents have departed the camp, including more than 1,230 Syrians and 1,400 third country national women and children. In August, four German children were repatriated in addition to seven unaccompanied and separated minors from Nigeria (3) and Russia (4) in September. A number of irregular departures of Syrians have also taken place in recent months contributing to the overall reduction in residents.

While the humanitarian situation in the camp has stabilized compared to previous months, needs remain considerable and without a long-term solution across all sectors. In addition to daily deliveries of water (around 30 litres of drinking water per person per day and 40 litres of non-drinking water per person per day), and the monthly provision of food rations and hygiene and dignity kits, there is a constant need to maintain and upgrade existing facilities such as latrines and water tanks, as well as replace worn out or damaged tents. Currently, partners are in the process of replacing up to 3,000 tents across the camp with 1,177 tents already replaced in Phases 1 and 2 and 1,762 requiring replacement in phases 2, 3, 4 and 5. In mid-October, winterization distributions will begin with all families in the camp set to receive two plastic sheets, blankets, and winter clothing – partners are also encouraged to provide heating support.

Plastic sheeting is in the process of being procured for the annex, however gaps in communal kitchens (114) and illumination in sections 1, 2 and 5 have been identified. A pipeline break in hygiene kits – for which 20,000 are required across the camp each month – is also expected from November onwards should additional resources not be forthcoming, with funding also required for 26,000 children’s winter kits.

Procedures for medical referrals remains challenging despite ongoing advocacy. In the past two weeks, 10 medical referrals were rejected and returned back to the camp without treatment due to the limited number of Asayish available to accompany them to health facilities in Al Hassakeh. Camp Administration is currently liaising with the relevant security departments to resolve this issue. The process also remains problematic for third country