29 Sep 2019

North East Syria: Al Hol camp service mapping snapshot - As of 29 September 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (273.94 KB)

HUMANITARIAN UPDATE

As of 25 September, the population of Al Hol stands at around 68,600 people (or 19,000 households), with little change reported in previous weeks. Since the beginning of June almost 2,640 residents have departed the camp, including more than 1,230 Syrians and 1,400 third country national women and children. In August, four German children were repatriated in addition to seven unaccompanied and separated minors from Nigeria (3) and Russia (4) in September. A number of irregular departures of Syrians have also taken place in recent months contributing to the overall reduction in residents.

While the humanitarian situation in the camp has stabilized compared to previous months, needs remain considerable and without a long-term solution across all sectors. In addition to daily deliveries of water (around 30 litres of drinking water per person per day and 40 litres of non-drinking water per person per day), and the monthly provision of food rations and hygiene and dignity kits, there is a constant need to maintain and upgrade existing facilities such as latrines and water tanks, as well as replace worn out or damaged tents. Currently, partners are in the process of replacing up to 3,000 tents across the camp with 1,177 tents already replaced in Phases 1 and 2 and 1,762 requiring replacement in phases 2, 3, 4 and 5. In mid-October, winterization distributions will begin with all families in the camp set to receive two plastic sheets, blankets, and winter clothing – partners are also encouraged to provide heating support.

Plastic sheeting is in the process of being procured for the annex, however gaps in communal kitchens (114) and illumination in sections 1, 2 and 5 have been identified. A pipeline break in hygiene kits – for which 20,000 are required across the camp each month – is also expected from November onwards should additional resources not be forthcoming, with funding also required for 26,000 children’s winter kits.

Procedures for medical referrals remains challenging despite ongoing advocacy. In the past two weeks, 10 medical referrals were rejected and returned back to the camp without treatment due to the limited number of Asayish available to accompany them to health facilities in Al Hassakeh. Camp Administration is currently liaising with the relevant security departments to resolve this issue. The process also remains problematic for third country

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.