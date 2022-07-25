NGO Forum Statement on the Airstrike in Western Idleb, Northwest Syria

On 22 July, an indiscriminate airstrike hit towns in Jisr Al-Shoghour in western Idleb, northwest Syria. The horrifying strike has resulted in the destruction of civilian homes, the killing of 7 innocent civilians, including 4 children from the same family, and the injury of at least 12 others, 8 of whom are children.

This appalling airstrike is yet another one of the endless breaches of international humanitarian law in northwest Syria, causing death and destruction, further displacement, and devastating families and communities. For the 11th consecutive year, such attacks continue unchecked and executed with impunity. In 2021 alone, more than 1,200 people were killed, including 299 children.

The ongoing atrocities cannot continue and require international efforts to ensure that concrete actions are taken to protect Syrians at all times – which has so far been lacking.

The NGO Forum condemns the latest strike and calls on the international community and the United Nations to take effective and collective actions to ensure that parties to the conflict adhere to obligations to safeguard civilians under international humanitarian law ensuring that they are protected from the effects of hostilities, and that mechanisms for attribution, accountability, and legal actions are in place.