16 Oct 2019

NFI Sector Syria Hub Q3 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.3 MB)

NEED ANALYSIS

• According to the Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment, an estimated 3.05 million people are still in need of NFIs.

• Areas that were previously inaccessible have opened with 20,850 households (104,253 persons) returning to Rural Damascus since January 2018 and additional returns expected.

RESPONSE

• Since January, 894,761 people have been reached with core NFIs.

• Since January, 2,244,819 people have been reached with supplemental NFIs.

• Nine Sector partners are gearing up to support 1.6 million vulnerable people in areas with harsh winter conditions.

• 5 partners have been approved for USD 3 million under the Syria Humanitarian Fund to provide winter NFIs to underserved and newly accessible areas in the Southwest.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Based on post distribution monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items, delayed distribution of seasonal items and varying standards as well as the need for other items.

• Access and safety are the key challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding constraints.

• Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis and understanding of beneficiaries.

