NFI Sector Syria Hub Q3 2019

NEED ANALYSIS

• According to the Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment, an estimated 3.05 million people are still in need of NFIs.

• Areas that were previously inaccessible have opened with 20,850 households (104,253 persons) returning to Rural Damascus since January 2018 and additional returns expected.

RESPONSE

• Since January, 894,761 people have been reached with core NFIs.

• Since January, 2,244,819 people have been reached with supplemental NFIs.

• Nine Sector partners are gearing up to support 1.6 million vulnerable people in areas with harsh winter conditions.

• 5 partners have been approved for USD 3 million under the Syria Humanitarian Fund to provide winter NFIs to underserved and newly accessible areas in the Southwest.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Based on post distribution monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items, delayed distribution of seasonal items and varying standards as well as the need for other items.

• Access and safety are the key challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding constraints.

• Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis and understanding of beneficiaries.