Syria
NFI-Global country cluster support factsheet damascus as of September 2021
NEED ANALYSIS
- HNO 2021: 13.4 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance with 2.6 million people in need of NFI support, an 8.5% increase from 2020.
RESPONSE
Coordination: three sector meetings were held in Q3 focusing on progress of 2021 projects, partner implementation challenges, and winterization planning.
Winter Update: a winter taskforce was formed and a ‘lessons learned’ workshop held in Q3 with a view to enhancing the response and updating the Syria response area winter response strategy. An estimated 2.5 million individuals are in need of winter assistance with a partner target to reach 1.88 million people. While NFI partners have begun assisting prioritized individuals, there is a current secured funding gap of 67.2million USD.
GBV Mainstreaming: the NFI sector is following-up on referral pathways related to GBV mainstreaming, as the related indicators are currently tracking in our 4Ws, the sector also provided guidance and reviewed the safe distributions guidelines and current tools.
SHF Update: SHF launched its 2nd reserve allocation of 2021. The allocation targets the response to the water crisis through a multi sector approach in addition to expanding winterization coverage in priority areas.
Sector Post Distribution Monitoring: the NFI sector is currently moving toward standardization of NFI PDMs.
The objective of this exercise is to obtain timely feedback on the quality, sufficiency, utilization, and effectiveness of the NFI assistance provided to evaluate current and inform future NFI programming.
GAPS / CHALLENGES
The inflation rate continues to pose challenges to partners particularly in procuring items.
Based on Post Distribution Monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items and delayed distribution of seasonal items.
Access and safety continue to be challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding.