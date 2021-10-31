NFI-Global country cluster support factsheet damascus as of September 2021

NEED ANALYSIS

RESPONSE

Coordination: three sector meetings were held in Q3 focusing on progress of 2021 projects, partner implementation challenges, and winterization planning.

Winter Update: a winter taskforce was formed and a ‘lessons learned’ workshop held in Q3 with a view to enhancing the response and updating the Syria response area winter response strategy. An estimated 2.5 million individuals are in need of winter assistance with a partner target to reach 1.88 million people. While NFI partners have begun assisting prioritized individuals, there is a current secured funding gap of 67.2million USD.

GBV Mainstreaming: the NFI sector is following-up on referral pathways related to GBV mainstreaming, as the related indicators are currently tracking in our 4Ws, the sector also provided guidance and reviewed the safe distributions guidelines and current tools.

SHF Update: SHF launched its 2nd reserve allocation of 2021. The allocation targets the response to the water crisis through a multi sector approach in addition to expanding winterization coverage in priority areas.