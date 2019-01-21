New donation from Kuwait allows WHO to reach more Syrians in need

21 January, 2019, Damascus, Syria – The Government of Kuwait has contributed more than US$ 3.8 million to WHO’s emergency and humanitarian operations in Syria. WHO will use the contribution to procure essential medicines and medical equipment for hospitals and health facilities throughout the country, focusing on facilities that provide treatment to children suffering from cancer.

Many Syrian families with seriously ill children travel long distances to reach the Al-Bairouni hospital in Rural Damascus and the paediatric hospital in Damascus, currently the only 2 public hospitals that have specialized cancer care services. WHO will deliver medicines to support cancer services in both health facilities, allowing them to manage their increasing caseload of patients. This will provide new hope to many families who cannot afford the cost of cancer treatment.

WHO will also procure essential medical equipment to support emergency surgery and waste management systems in hospitals. Boosting hospitals’ surgical capacity will improve the health outcomes of seriously ill and wounded patients. The proper management and disposal of medical waste will enhance patient safety, reduce the spread of nosocomial infections and help support a sustainable environment.

Ms Elizabeth Hoff, WHO Representative in Syria, extended her thanks to the Government of Kuwait for its new donation. “Kuwait has been one of our most reliable and generous donors since the conflict began. Its contributions have gone a long way towards alleviating the suffering of Syrian families,” she said. “This donation will give new momentum to our efforts to reach increasing numbers of Syrians in need, especially people living in areas that have only recently become accessible following changes in political control.”

Since the conflict began, the Government of Kuwait has donated a total of more than US$ 46 million to help WHO respond to overwhelming health needs in Syria and mitigate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Syrians. This latest donation was made following the Fourth Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria held in Brussels, Belgium on 25 April 2018.