Never losing sight of a brighter future despite injury and displacement: Maher’s story

10 years into the conflict, children in Syria continue to pay the highest price of a war not of their choosing.

Rasha Alsabbagh

“I heard a loud sound, just as I was heading back home from kindergarten with my sister and friends, then everything went black,” says Maher, 10, recalling the incident that had taken his eyesight back in 2014. Shrapnel from a shell that hit close to his home in the Al-Waer neighbourhood in Homs injured both his eyes and wounded his sister and friends.

Shortly before Maher’s injury, the family had just arrived in the neighbourhood, fleeing escalating violence in their original place of residence in the Al-Khaldiyeh neighbourhood of Homs. Following the injury, the family was forced to flee once again, from one location to another, finally settling with relatives in the old parts of the city.

Himself as old as the Syrian conflict, Maher has grown up knowing nothing but violence, displacement and loss. But despite everything he has been through, he is determined to dream of a better future.

“I still can’t go anywhere unassisted, let alone be able to ever fulfil my dream of becoming a pilot,” says Maher. “But I want to continue my education to become a teacher for visually impaired children like myself,” he adds.

According to his teachers, Maher is very active, intelligent and sociable.

“He’s such a smart hardworking student! He excels in mind mathematical calculations arithmetic,” says Suhair, a teacher of Maher’s at the UNICEF-supported Blind Care Society centre in Homs. “His determination has been a source of strength for his parents,” adds Rahaf, another teacher of Maher’s at the centre.

Back in 2016, Maher’s parents supported his wish to enroll in school. And since last year, he has been benefitting from UNICEF-supported remedial classes and learning support, especially suited for the needs of blind and visually impaired students, at the Blind Care Society centre in Homs. After school, he regularly goes there to study, do his homework and engage in fun activities with help from UNICEF-trained teachers.

At the centre, Maher learned reading and writing using the Braille tactile system, used by the visually impaired. And thanks to the support of his parents, he has been able to cope with living a childhood that is different from that of his siblings and most of his friends.

“Before the incident, I used to play football with my friends and video games with my uncle, which I really enjoyed,” recalls Maher.

“But now I get to explore new things. I learned to make handicrafts using playdough and beadwork,” adds Maher, who also listens to entertaining and educational podcasts after school.

Thanks to a generous contribution from Germany, since late 2020, UNICEF in Homs has reached more than 130 blind and visually impaired students with remedial classes and educational support, especially suited for their needs provided through 100 UNICEF-trained teachers, helping these children at schools and in learning centres reach their full potential despite challenges.