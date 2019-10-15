Nearly 70,000 children displaced as violence escalates in northeast Syria

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

NEW YORK, 14 October 2019 -- “UNICEF estimates that nearly 70,000 children have been displaced since hostilities in northeast Syria escalated nearly a week ago.

“UNICEF confirms that at least four children have been killed and nine others injured in northeast Syria. Seven children have reportedly also been killed in Turkey.

“Three health facilities and health vehicles and one school came under attack. The A’louk water station supplying water to nearly 400,000 people in Al-Hasakeh is out of service.

“UNICEF is concerned that at least 170,000 children could need humanitarian assistance as a result of ongoing violence in the area.

“Despite the ongoing violence, UNICEF is working through partners to deliver immediate assistance including:

Emergency assistance to families arriving at collective shelters.

95,000 litres of water and 12 water tanks to mitigate water shortages in shelters in Al-Hasakeh city.

Planned repairs to the A’louk station.

Primary health consultations, including nutrition screening, to women and children.

Foster arrangements for 13 separated children.

“In addition, UNICEF continues to support the delivery of clean water and provide health and nutrition services in Al-Hol camp, home to nearly 64,000 children and women.

“As violence continues to escalate, UNICEF renews its calls on all parties to the conflict and those who have influence over them to protect children at all times. Those fighting in the northeast and elsewhere in Syria must protect civilian infrastructure and not use it for military gains.”

Media Contacts

Najwa Mekki

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 209 1804

Email: nmekki@unicef.org

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org