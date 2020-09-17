Nearly 6,000 Syrian displaced families to benefit from Qatar Charity’s four shelter projects

Qatar Charity (QC) has recently implemented four projects to provide more than 6,000 tents and 12,000 plastic insulators for the benefit of 5,800 displaced families in the Idlib Governorate, northern Syria.

This intervention came in response to the worsening humanitarian conditions associated with the new displacement within Syria, based on a need assessment by the shelter and non-food items sector of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

These relief projects aim at preserving the dignity of displaced families by setting up a safe shelter and providing necessary services for them.

Lately, the massive exodus to northern and northwestern rural areas of Aleppo and Idleb has dramatically caused overcrowding in the exiting camps, increasing the need for more tents that could shelter many affected families.

The field teams of Qatar Charity have completed all the projects, keeping distances between the tents for public safety The beneficiaries expressed their delight with implementing the projects, thanking benefactors, and Qatar Charity for supporting them.

Qatar Charity has set up a camp consisting of 1,200 residential caravans with infrastructure in Azaz, north of Aleppo Governorate. She is planning to establish many new headquarters due to the urgent need in this domain Qatar Charity helps shelter the affected Syrian people, including internally displaced persons (IPDs) and refugees. The assistance includes tents, residential units (caravans) in some camps, house rents, blankets, winter clothes, furniture, and necessary residential units.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Qatar Charity has managed to establish 11 model villages.

These villages include 5,492 prefabricated or concrete residential units, in addition to the provision of 100 temporary shelters and 15 accommodation centers for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the replacement of tents by caravans in the Zaatari camp in Jordan.