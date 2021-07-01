Multipurpose Cash Assistance Post Distribution Monitoring for Syrian Refugees - Basic Assistance Unit (October 2020)

I. Introduction

In September 2020, some 55,000 Syrian refugee families in Lebanon were supported with UNHCR's multipurpose cash assistance program (MCAP). As part of a global basic needs approach, UNHCR MCAP helps families meet their basic needs with safety and dignity though the provision of cash. Assisted families have access to cash through an ATM card and PIN number that can be used at ATMs across the country. Since March 2020, families can also redeem assistance in shops contracted by WFP to purchase food items.

Since the beginning of 2020, MCAP transfer value has increased from LBP 262,500 until April 2020 to LBP 320,000 in May, and 400,000 starting July 2020, in order to try to compensate for price inflation observed in Lebanon since the end of 2019.

Using innovative methodologies and ensuring the highest standards of data protection, UNHCR is able to assist the poorest, most socio-economically vulnerable families. An econometric model was developed using data from the annual Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees (VASyR). Using expenditure as a proxy for poverty, and by applying the model to UNHCR refugee data, refugee families are scored and ranked according to their predicted expenditure. Families that have a monthly expenditure below the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) of US$ 87/capita/month are classified as Severely Vulnerable and eligible for MCAP. The 2020 VASyR reports a dramatic increase of the number of Syrian refugee population in Lebanon living below the SMEB, reaching 89% from 55% in 2019.

With such a large population in need and with limited resources, UNHCR targets the poorest families in each area of operation in Lebanon (Mount Lebanon, Bekaa, North Lebanon and South Lebanon). Humanitarian cash actors in Lebanon, including UNHCR, were able to support around 36% of the severely vulnerable population with monthly multipurpose cash assistance in September 2020, leaving a large portion of the eligible population unassisted.