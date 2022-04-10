Multi-sector intervention for QRCS in northern Syria [EN/AR]

April 10th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues to implement its emergency humanitarian response at the camps of internally displaced people (QRCS) affected by flooding and storms in northern Syria.

The field personnel of QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey are replacing the damaged tents with new ones, laying the muddy floors with gravel, and strengthening their foundations to enhance insulation and prevent rainwater leakage.

The basic needs of the affected IDPs are being distributed, such as food parcels, non-food items (blankets, mattresses, and kitchenware), and COVID-19 preventive kits. The number of beneficiaries of these activities is 510 families.

The project also involves supporting two health centers to provide medical services for camp residents and deploying a mobile medical clinic to remote and hard-to-reach camps. The Zouf Health Center receives approximately 2,300 visitors per month from the neighboring camps, while the Kafr Jales health Center receives 3,600 visitors per month.

They provide emergency ambulance services, outpatient clinics (internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, reproductive health, and health education), laboratory tests, and free-of-charge medications.

The mobile medical clinic is deployed to remote and inaccessible camps where health care seekers have no access to neighboring health centers, in order to provide primary health care services for the population, particularly children and patients with chronic diseases, as well as freeof-charge medications.

In Al-Bab, drinking water is distributed at and around camps, under Phase 2 of a project aimed at meeting the basic clean water needs of approximately 14,000 beneficiaries, with a daily quota of 20-30 liters per family. To ensure the validity of water, the necessary tests are conducted, and the water is purified using chlorine, in accordance with international standards.

At the same time, QRCS’s personnel are carrying out the construction works under the project of a residential brick-building village for the benefit of IDPs in northern Syria. Its purpose is to alleviate the suffering of displaced families by securing decent living conditions at concretebuilt homes with water supply, electricity, and sewage services.

Work is underway to build a total of 36 46-m2 2-BHK flats, and the village will have all utilities, roads, and infrastructure.

The project will help 36 most vulnerable families at northern Syrian camps, while creating over 100 job opportunities for IDPs and locals at the project’s site.

In February, the site was visited by an official delegation from QRCS, headed by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, who were in Jarabulus, Aleppo, to lay the foundation stone for a project to establish the Al-Nasr Charity Village, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent.

This year, QRCS plans to execute three construction projects, with a total of 1,116 housing units. A total of 208 housing units were constructed over the past two years under two similar projects in AlBab, in addition to approximately 1,100 housing units under five projects in Idlib countryside over the past five years.

