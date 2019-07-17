MSYD ASRA Annual Report 2018 [EN/AR]

Executive Director’s Note

Now it is the 7th year of the Syrian crisis, the current situations of Syrian refugees under temporary protection began to evolve. Within this concept, protection and livelihood related projects started to form primary projects for mainly Syrian refugees who want to realize future expectations in Turkey. In addition to this, social cohesion related subjects is still an actual question with no satisfying answers. In other words, it is mind-boggling as to whether full refugee integration, including social, economic and legal integration is possible in a short time or not? This issue is quite perplexing for experts, academics and scientists, and is still an actual question.

Turkey is the one of the primary neighbourhing countries which have unprecedentedly affected from the biggest humanitarian crisis of our age emerged just across the border. According to the last recor- ds, Turkey hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, with 47,000 more coming since February 2017 alone. Turkey has used unconditional open door policy for Syrian civilians fleeing the conflict, outbreak of the devastating civil war in Syria, April 2011. Turkey has kept its doors open to Syrians based on the GoT›s self-declared open door policy. The number of registered Syrian refugees have reached to 2,910,281 people of concern as a result of this. The number of Syrian refugees who live in camp run by Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) is just 262,868. The tragic numbers behind Syrian refugees requires new approaches based on different understanding of role distribution between whole actors in humanitarian field.

Our organization has implemented a wide range of projects which is mainly aims at answering people’s urgent need in the protection sector in the line with general transformation.

Erdem AYÇİÇEK

Nazlı AYHAN ALGAN