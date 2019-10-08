MSF continues to provide medical care across northeast Syria

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) continues to deliver medical care across northeast Syria, despite recent announcements signaling changes in the political situation in the region. We are extremely worried that any military action could affect the safety and wellbeing of the Syrian people, who have already endured more than eight years of war. We are also concerned about the impact on camp populations who are living in precarious circumstances across the northeast of the country.

MSF teams are monitoring developments closely and remain committed to delivering health care across the region. As with all conflicts, it remains critically important that health facilities, humanitarian workers, and the civilian population are protected from harm.

Our teams continue to provide lifesaving medical care in collaboration with the local health authorities in Raqqa, Kobane/Ain El Arab, Al Hol, Tal Abyad, and Ain Issa.