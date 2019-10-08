08 Oct 2019

MSF continues to provide medical care across northeast Syria

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 08 Oct 2019 View Original

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) continues to deliver medical care across northeast Syria, despite recent announcements signaling changes in the political situation in the region. We are extremely worried that any military action could affect the safety and wellbeing of the Syrian people, who have already endured more than eight years of war. We are also concerned about the impact on camp populations who are living in precarious circumstances across the northeast of the country.

MSF teams are monitoring developments closely and remain committed to delivering health care across the region. As with all conflicts, it remains critically important that health facilities, humanitarian workers, and the civilian population are protected from harm.

Our teams continue to provide lifesaving medical care in collaboration with the local health authorities in Raqqa, Kobane/Ain El Arab, Al Hol, Tal Abyad, and Ain Issa.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.