Movement Intentions of IDPs in NES: An Analysis of Push Factors in Al-Hasakeh City May 2022

Background

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) represented almost one quarter of the population in Northeast Syria (NES) as of May 2022 (nearly 630,000 individuals over a population of 2.7 million).1 Protracted displacement continues to characterize the Syrian crisis, with 89% of IDPs in NES having been displaced for at least 3 years according to the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP)’s most recent survey of IDP households.

The average length of displacement is set to keep increasing as only 4% of IDPs in NES wish to return to their place of origin within 12 months (while 71% intend to stay in their location, 9% wish to move to a third location, and 16% remain undecided).

While nearly 300,000 IDPs are estimated to live in last-resort sites in NES, including 129,600 IDPs in camp settings, the remaining half of IDPs resides within host communities.

Importantly, the different settings in which IDPs reside can have an impact on their stability in their area of displacement and the specific threats and vulnerabilities that they may face, which in turn may affect movement intentions.

Understanding these nuances is important to guide policies and decisions on durable solutions.

With the aim of contributing to the understanding of IDP movement intentions, this brief provides an overview of IDP movement intentions in different location in NES and focuses on household-level push factors influencing movement intentions of IDPs in Al-Hasakeh City, the urban area with the highest number of IDPs in NES.

The analysis presented in this brief is based on several data sources from HNAP and REACH, with data collected between March 2021 and May 2022. For more details on data sources, see page 6.