“I want to complete my education and become a petroleum engineer when I grow up!”

With help from UNICEF and Educate A Child, Moumen catches up on his education. “We wouldn’t dare go to school,” says 12-year-old recalling how he missed out on years of education after conflict reached his village in eastern Deir-ez-Zor, “four years of my life were wasted.”

Two years ago, when conflict subsided in Deir-ez-Zor city, Moumen’s family took the difficult decision to leave their village and move to the city so that Moumen could enroll in an accelerated learning programme, Curriculum B, to catch up with his studies. “At first, I was very weak at writing, reading and math, but my father and teachers’ support encouraged me to keep trying.”

Educate A Child and UNICEF continue to support tens of thousands of children in Syria through the accelerated learning programme, Curriculum B, which helps children who missed on years of education amid the conflict to combine two academic years in one and catch up with their peers. This year Moumen finally succeeded in joining regular formal schooling. He has joined sixth grade classmates where he is continuing his education with children his age. “My reading skills have become so good that I can now borrow story books from my school library and enjoy reading in my free time.” he says with pride, “I want to complete my education and become a petroleum engineer when I grow up!”