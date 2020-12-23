Mobile clinics for healthcare services

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has set up two mobile clinics together with Insan Charity in Idlib, Syria.

Thanks to the collaboration between IHH and Insan Charity, two mobile healthcare clinics are now available in Killi and Harbanush regions in the rural areas of Idlib, Syria to provide healthcare services for civilians that are struggling to survive under extremely difficult conditions in refugee camps, amidst the ongoing war.

IHH’s mobile clinics contain a family practitioner room, gynecologist room, public healthcare clinic and a laboratory.

Syrian civilians will receive free healthcare in these clinics.

Health issues in the camps are addressed

Dr. Ibrahim Tlass, Chairman of the IHH Syrian Operations Healthcare Department, said that the mobile healthcare clinics were put into operation for civilians living in the Killi and Harbanush refugee camps.

Explaining that services including viruses and epidemics treatments are carried out in these clinics, Tlass added “we can host 25 patients in our gynecology clinic, 60 patients in our family practitioner clinic and 25 patients in our public healthcare clinic on a daily basis. The laboratories in both mobile clinics conduct tests systematically.”

Dr. Ibrahim Tlass pointed out that IHH’s healthcare support for the Syria war victims will continue and thanked the Insan Charity organization for their collaboration.