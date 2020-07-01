Minister Philippe Goffin announces € 24.7 million in humanitarian aid for Syria

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Philippe Goffin is pleased that the international conference 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region', which took place through video conference today, on 30 June 2020, managed to draw attention to the difficult humanitarian situation of the Syrian population and to advocate renewed efforts for a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

These two elements were also central to the message that Minister Goffin brought to this conference on behalf of Belgium. Belgium therefore announced €24.7 million in humanitarian aid for 2020, which will be used to finance projects in Syria and neighbouring countries. Minister Goffin also highlighted the need to renew the so-called cross-border resolution of the UN Security Council, which makes cross-border humanitarian aid possible, before the deadline of 10 July. Minister Goffin explained: "Belgium, as a member of the UN Security Council, together with co-penholder Germany, is continuing its efforts in this area. A total of € 6.9 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria was provisionally announced by the conference participants".

In addition, Minister Goffin stressed the need for a political process, starting with the next meeting of the Constitutional Committee as soon as circumstances allow: "In that political process and in a democratic, future Syria, Belgium considers the role of civil society, including the role of women, to be essential.

Minister Goffin also drew attention to the fight against impunity, a priority of Belgian diplomacy, which was reinforced by our support for the #justicematterssyria campaign and the side event, 'Ensuring Accountability and Civilian Protection in Syria', organised on Friday 26 June in cooperation with the US and Italy. On Monday 29 June Belgium already organised a side event on 'Children and Armed Conflict'.

This conference, in short 'Brussels IV Conference on Syria', was organised by the European Union in cooperation with the United Nations and underlines once again the importance of Brussels as capital of the European Union and as diplomatic meeting place for the international community.