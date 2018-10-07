Methodology Note: Northeast Syria Area-Based Assessments, Round III, Ar-Raqqa city, Syria - SYR1707b, September 2018, V1

2. Background & Rationale

As of September 2017, it was estimated that the Syrian Crisis has led to the displacement of 12.6 million persons, 6.1 million of whom are internally displaced persons (IDPs).2 Northeast Syria has experienced prolonged periods of conflict between various actors, triggering a complex displacement outlook and hindering the reconstruction of infrastructure and resumption of services. Increased humanitarian access in Northeast Syria throughout 2016 and 2017 has enabled an emergency response as well as a response for the rehabilitation and restoration of communities. However, a fragile security environment, wide-ranging mine/UXO contamination, and general logistical challenges have restricted actors’ capacity to extensively scale-up operations.

Despite some of the most intense and destructive periods of the Syrian conflict taking place in towns and cities, an estimated 84% of IDPs are living in urban areas, 3where in many cases heavy levels of infrastructure damage has severely limited the service delivery capacity of local and humanitarian actors. This situation is typified in urban areas of Northeast Syria, where some of the heaviest armed clashes have taken place, not only inflicting damage but also rendering the areas as extremely difficult to access. The resulting humanitarian situation is highly complex and dynamic, with cities facing the prospect of major structural impediments to service delivery coupled with changing (and in some cases growing) populations in need.

Ar-Raqqa city is the largest and most conflict-affected city in the Northeast of Syria, with an estimated population of 279,000 prior to its takeover by ISIL in early 2015. The city was fully evacuated following the Coalition Raqqa offensive between November 2016 and October 2017, and some of the heaviest armed clashes took place, not only inflicting severe infrastructure damage but also rendering the areas as extremely difficult to access for humanitarian actors. Decontamination efforts have commenced following the end of conflict in October 2017 but it will likely be many months before all areas are declared safe. Large numbers of Ar-Raqqa city residents have returned to their homes following cessation of the conflict, but despite initial recovery efforts, damage remains widespread and continues to impact access to basic services and infrastructure rehabilitation in different parts of the city.

Access issues have hindered the collection of comprehensive and accurate information concerning the situation on the ground in these three cities. While it is generally accepted that there has been substantial infrastructure damage, the extent and specific location of the damage remains unclear. Further, given the ongoing displacement in the region and restrictions on returns to Ar-Raqqa, there is limited data on actors’ capacity to deliver services to both the current and potential future populations. Moreover, it is unclear as to who is responsible for delivering the services, what their delivery gaps are, and where they are most in need of support, particularly given recent changes in administration and control of areas in NorthEast Syria. Last, there is a shortage of information on those residing in the city, both those who have returned to their homes and those who are living there temporarily.

REACH has conducted a series of area-based assessments in order to address these information gaps, and to inform the humanitarian response at a local level and provide the basis for a multisector response in coordination with local actors. The first assessments took place between December April and June 2017 and a second round of area based assessments took place in December 2017 and June 2018. The combination of these findings highlighted how these aspects varied at the local level, with differences found across neighbourhoods in terms of service delivery and primary needs.

Six assessments were conducted:

 Civilian returns assessment in December 2017  Civilian returns assessment update in January 2018  Services and infrastructure assessment in February 2018  Damage atlas assessment in February 2018  Primary needs assessment, situation overview and neighbourhood profiles in April 2018  Primary needs assessment, situation overview and market monitoring in June 2018

All assessments were previously broken down into three phases providing regularly updated information outputs, the purpose of which was to iteratively fill information gaps and needs due to the high demand of rapid information. The three phases and their core objectives were as follows:

Phase I

Macro-level service, infrastructure and community mapping: Provide geographic and demographic overview of targeted cities, including neighbourhood boundaries4 , settlement population figures, and stakeholders responsible for service delivery

Phase II

Micro-level service, infrastructure and community mapping: Assess damage to and capacity of core infrastructure, identify any service delivery gaps and priority areas of support, and conduct a shelter damage assessment.

Phase III

Needs assessment: Identify primary needs of residents and barriers to accessing services within the boundaries defined in Phases I and II.

In addition to the findings of the assessments increased intervention from humanitarian actors participating in the Ar-Raqqa response has highlighted the need for a more granular approach to avoid overlap of programming and to improve the coordination between these actors. To address this, in addition to the widespread information gaps, REACH will use the findings from the area based assessment to develop an information management mechanism, in partnership with coordination actors, tying information about humanitarian needs and the humanitarian response together, with the aim of highlighting gaps and challenges in the response. This tool will function as a key message for practical action and serve as a useful tool for fundraising, advocacy in addition to informing an improved and better coordinated humanitarian response.

Humanitarian access to affected urban areas is often severely restricted, resulting in widespread information gaps on the humanitarian situation. As access gradually increases, insufficient information on households’ needs and their access to services inhibits the coordination of humanitarian response in these areas. These information gaps continuously emerge in Ar-Raqqa city due to the highly dynamic and changing nature of the context in the city. As such, REACH attempts to identify these information gaps in partnership with humanitarian actors, and responds by updating the ABA on a quarterly basis.

ADD This methodology note details the approach that will be followed for the next round of assessment which will all fall under phase III, but will also incorporate some elements from phase I and II as an update.