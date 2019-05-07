Mercy Corps Statement on Escalating Violence in Idilb, Syria

Made Ferguson, Mercy Corps Deputy Country Director for Syria says:

"Mercy Corps is gravely concerned that the truce that held for so long in Syria’s Idlib province appears to be dissolving. Any military offensive in this highly-populated area promises to be devastating to civilians caught in the middle.

"More than 152,000 people have been uprooted just in the past week, fleeing the bombardment in a desperate search for safety. Our aid workers and partners are rushing to bring support to families who have had to leave their homes or shelters, leaving everything behind. Trained team members are looking to identify any cases where people may need additional assistance. We support them with psychological first aid, providing information where we can and referring some to specialist providers where possible.

"For years, Mercy Corps has been delivering emergency support to people who fled to Idlib in an attempt to escape violence in other parts of the country.

"If this violence continues, we are on a course for a humanitarian disaster. It is critical all efforts be taken to protect the innocent people caught in this conflict."

Samer (name changed due to security concerns), Team Lead in Idlib, says:

“Our team members are tired. They are nervous about the safety of their loved ones.

“Some of our team members can’t get to the office because it is too dangerous for them to risk leaving their homes. The challenges are not just in getting staff to the office, though. We are running down our stocks, and it is difficult to move supplies in the field to keep the warehouses with enough kits to meet the demands of ongoing displacements.”