Mercy Corps responds as 235k flee violence in Idlib, Syria

An escalation in violence in Southern Idlib has forced more than 235,000 Syrians to flee, according to the United Nations. The majority of families are heading north towards the Turkish border, where there are camps often with no shelter, food or clean water.

“Thunderous bombs and shelling keep getting closer to major civilian areas,” says Wolfgang Gressmann, Syria Country Director, Mercy Corps. “For thousands of innocent civilians the only choice is to flee, and now even their escape is a violent and frightening affair.”

Aid workers are now rapidly scaling up operations to respond to the massive influx of newly displaced people. In just the past three days, Mercy Corps has handed out new arrival kits (containing essentials for cooking and hygiene) to more than 3,000 people and reached an additional 2,500 with fresh water.

“The roads are crammed with vehicles fleeing Maa'arat al-nu'man as the front lines continue to shift. Between the collapse of the Syria pound and a fuel shortage, many can barely afford to fuel their vehicles,” says Gressmann. “The only safe place for many are camps or any shelter that can be found. Now that winter has set in, some of these camps have become flooded, crowded and cold. Many of the tents have been destroyed by winds and rain from winter storms, making the overcrowding even worse.”

Notes to editors:

· A fuel shortage began on October 9, dramatically increasing prices. Fuel prices in Idlib subsequently jumped from 250 SYP to 650 SYP throughout the month of November.

· The collapse of the Syria pound has drastically affected purchasing power. At times one USD has reached a value of 1000 Syrian pounds, a 2000% difference from exchange rates in 2011.

· Mercy Corps has more than 200 team members across northern Syria and is currently supporting people in need with household essentials include kitchen and hygiene supplies, assistance building or repairing temporary shelters and providing heaters and other winter assistance.