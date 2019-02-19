Medical Personnel Are Targeted in Syria

Medical professionals are often on the front lines when human rights violations occur. As first responders, they see up close the wounds and evidence of violence and torture in their patients. To silence these powerful witnesses, oppressive governments and parties to conflicts often target medical personnel for persecution, torture, and death.

PHR utilizes open source data and field sources to document the death of medical personnel killed in Syria since March 2011. Some 90 percent of the deaths of medical personnel throughout the conflict are believed to have been committed by Syrian government and their Russian allies, with the rest by non-state armed groups, including ISIS, international coalition forces, Kurdish forces, or unidentified forces. The targeting of medical personnel is a violation of international humanitarian law (IHL), and those responsible must be held accountable. When medical workers are killed, the human toll is not just their lives, but also the exponential number of people who will suffer without treatment and the many lives that will be lost as a result.

Throughout the conflict in Syria, the Syrian government has systematically targeted medical facilities and personnel, killing doctors, nurses, and others as they care for the sick and injured in hospitals, clinics, and in the field. Health professionals have also been arrested, disappeared, imprisoned, tortured, and executed – often for upholding their professional commitment to treat all patients, regardless of political affiliation. PHR has documented the deaths of 890 medical personnel from the start of the conflict in 2011 through December 2018.

The beginning of the conflict was characterized by widespread killings of medical professionals, with 190 killed in 2012 alone.The highest number of killings occurred during the first four years, through shelling, aerial attacks, small arms fires, and the kidnapping and detention of medical workers that often resulted in death through torture or execution. In 2015 in Aleppo, it was reported that over 95% of the city’s doctors had fled, been detained, or been killed.

The dip in deaths of medical personnel after 2015 does not necessarily indicate a decrease in the intensity of the conflict, but rather likely reflects a decrease in the total number of medical professionals still in the country.

In addition PHR recognizes that it cannot know of, let alone corroborate, all attacks on medical personnel. This is illustrated by the fact that the Syrian government continues to release lists of civilians who died in Syrian custody, pointing to the fact that there are potentially many more medical professionals who may have died in detention but whose deaths have not yet been made public.

The territorial gains of Syrian government forces since the spring of 2018 has meant a reduction in front lines, and fewer attacks on medical facilities. But even with the changing dynamics of the conflict in late 2018, medical personnel continue to be targeted for a variety of reasons, including the perception that they are economically advantaged and can be held for ransom.