11 Mar 2018

Media Advisory: Press conference: seven years of war on children in Syria - Disabled Lives: Enabled Futures

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 11 Mar 2018

Who: Bassil (17), Syrian refugee in Lebanon who was paralyzed in the war

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

Juliette Touma, UNICEF Regional Chief of Communications, Middle East and North Africa

When: 12 March, 2018, 11:00 AM

Where: Beit Beirut Museum, Independence Street, Elias Sarkis Avenue, Sodeco, Beirut, Lebanon

Why: Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa will explain how the seven-year long war in Syria continues to have a devastating impact on each and every child in Syria and in refugee host countries. The effects of the crisis have reverberated throughout the country, the region and the globe. Destruction, violence, displacement and death continue to tear apart every aspect of children’s lives: their schools, their homes, their playgrounds and their neighbourhoods.

The use of explosive weapons and indiscriminate attacks in densely populated urban areas have caused widespread destruction and limited people’s access to vital medical services including psychosocial support. These factors and the overall impact of a seven-year war, family separations and displacement, have left scores of children with lifelong disabilities, both physical and mental.

Bassil (17), was paralyzed by due to violence when he was out on a stroll with his friends near their home in Homs, Syria. He now lives in Lebanon with his mother. Bassil will share the war permanently changed his life and how his determination and dedicated support from caregivers have helped him overcome his disability.

Background:

An estimated 3.3 million children inside Syria are exposed to explosive hazards including landmines, unexploded ordinance and improvised explosive devices.

Over 1.5 million people are now living with permanent, war related disabilities, including 86,000 people whose injuries have led to amputations.

80 per cent of injuries among Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan were sustained as a direct consequence of the war.

Lack of access to proper medical and psychological care has prolonged or worsened disabling injuries among children.

For further information and interview requests, please contact:

Juliette Touma, jtouma@unicef.org, +962-79-867-4628 Tamara Kummer, tkummer@unicef.org, +962 797 588 550 Blanche Baz, bbaz@unicef.org, +961 76932666

The press conference will be live-streamed here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.