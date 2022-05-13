Media Advisory: Deputy UN Humanitarian Chief to visit Syria and Jordan

WHO: Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Syria and Jordan

WHEN: 15-20 May 2022

WHERE: Damascus, Homs and Amman (TBC)

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, will visit Syria and Jordan from 15 to 20 May 2022.

Eleven years of conflict have inflicted immense suffering on the civilian population. A deepening economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have further driven humanitarian needs to record levels. More people are in need now than at any time since the start of the conflict, with 14.6 million people in need of assistance and protection this year.

During her visit, Ms Msuya is expected to meet with senior Government officials and representatives of the humanitarian and donor communities. She also plans to visit humanitarian projects and meet with affected communities to discuss the challenges they face.

For further information, please contact:

In Syria: Olga Cherevko, cherevko@un.org

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org