Meat aid for Syria [EN/AR/TR]

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has delivered meat aid to 25,000 families living in tent cities and IDP camps in the countryside of Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

IHH Syria Activities Media Officer Selim Tosun stated that they had provided meat aid to 25,000 war-torn families living in the countryside of Syria's Idlib province. Tosun explained that the foundation provides support to civilians living in camps and tent cities in Syria in the fields of food, shelter, education and health, and added "We regularly continue our support families who have fled air strikes and clashes and settled in camps on the Turkish border."

50,000 Meat Aid Delivered

“We strive to help families who are struggling to survive under difficult conditions in tent cities and camps to return to normal lives," Tosun said. Not only do these people need to survive, but they also need to live peacefully with their families. In this context, we distributed adaq, aqiqa and sacrificial animal meats donated by benefactors in various events as well as frozen Qurban meats…to civilians living in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces. About 150,000 people or 25,000 families benefited from the 50 tons of our distributed meat."

IHH has been providing humanitarian relief in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011.