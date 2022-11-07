Syria

Market Network Analysis - September 2022: Northeast Syria

INTRODUCTION

A Market Network Analysis was conducted in September 2022 in order to gain an understanding of the functionality of markets and the interdependencies between markets and communities in the assessed locations. The markets included in the analysis are those that communities in the assessed locations rely on. This analysis aims to support humanitarian actors in the quick identification of communities that would likely be affected in case of market failure of service, and in the implementation of market-based interventions in this region.

