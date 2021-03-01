Syria
Market Network Analysis - November 2020: Northeast Syria
Attachments
INTRODUCTION
This Market Network Analysis was conducted in order to gain an understanding of the functionality of markets and the interdependencies between markets and communities in covered locations.
The analysis illustrates the market locations that communities rely on. This analysis aims to support humanitarian actors in the quick identification of communities that would likely be affected should a market fall out of service, and in the implementation of market-based interventions in this region.