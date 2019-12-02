02 Dec 2019

Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Heating fuel in Northwest Syria (July 2017 - October 2019)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (125.82 KB)

To inform humanitarian cash programming, the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group Market Monitoring Exercise monitors the prices of basic commodities across northwest Syria (NWS) on a monthly basis. Among these items are heating fuels, including manually refined kerosene— used for heaters in winter months in addition to being a source of cooking fuel—and diesel, used for generators and heaters. The following is a secondary data review conducted by REACH of the prices of heating fuel from Market Monitoring data between July 2017 to October 2019 and aims to provide partners with a more contextual understanding of price changes beyond the monthly dataset. Findings should be considered indicative only.

Market Monitoring data do not show a spike in heating fuel prices during the winter months. However, fuel prices have steadily increased over the past year. In fact, aside from February and March of 2018, in which prices spiked during the Afrin Offensive when supplies from northeast Syria (NES) were cut off, current heating fuel prices are the highest recorded by the Market Monitoring Exercise within the previous two years. The high price and steady increase are likely due to a combination of sanctions on oil imports, coupled with the depreciation of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the United States Dollar (USD) and supply challenges due to the situation in NES.

