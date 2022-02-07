Syria
Mapping of Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities - November 2021
Designed specifically for the November 2021 edition of the Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study for Northeast Syria, the dashboard gives a visual look at the findings uncovered by the study in question. Divided by bread processing facility type, the dashboard highlights various aspects investigated by the study, including functionality, status, bread production rate, and ownership of bread processing facilities.