Lutheran World Relief urges protection for civilians in northern Syria

With bombs falling on northeastern Syria amid renewed fighting, as many as 300,000 people living in the area could be forced to flee their homes, tens of thousands on the move. Already the worst displacement on the globe, the Syrian refugee crisis promises to worsen, increasing suffering for vulnerable families and communities.

Lutheran World Relief urges all parties in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and to protect all civilians caught in the web of violence. Humanitarian agencies working in the region to provide aid must be allowed to carry out their work unimpeded.

Lutheran World Relief has staff and partners working in northern Iraq and Lebanon, already assisting Syrian refugees who have fled years of war and conflict. Our staff in the area are preparing for a possible influx of refugees into surrounding areas to ensure a coordinated response.

To learn more about Lutheran World Relief’s work in the Middle East, visit https://lwr.org/middle-east.

To donate, go to donate.lwr.org/middleeast