iMMAP Releases Livestock Market Systems Rapid Assessment of Northeast Syria

Funded by USAID, iMMAP’s Information Management Resource Center project conducted an assessment of the livestock market system in northeast Syria.

In partnership with the North East Syria (NES) Food Security and Livelihoods Working Group, iMMAP conducted the Livestock Market Systems Rapid Assessment, which is aimed at providing stakeholders with a clearer understanding of the role of livestock in the region’s overall livelihood. This includes insight into the potential logistical constraints, and a sense of any probable overlap with other stakeholders involved in the livestock value chain across northeast Syria. A total of 38 interviews with relevant key stakeholders across 19 sub-districts in northeast Syria were conducted.

The study also explored the nature and impact of the low rainfall and prevailing water scarcity that has crippled northeast Syria, particularly its impact on the region’s livestock-based livelihood and livestock production systems. The study explored various aspects to ascertain the level of disturbances inflicted across the livestock value chain. Through this study, several key findings were highlighted:

- All study respondents deemed low rainfall and related water scarcity as one of the major reasons behind the decline in the livestock market value.

- Most study respondents confirmed livestock feed and fodder as either fairly affordable or not affordable.

Furthermore, the study is enhanced with recommendations suggesting the need for a broader engagement of relevant stakeholders to assist with easing the woes of northeast Syria’s struggling livestock market value chain. The study also suggests an integrated approach of responses that link relief, early recovery and rural development of the livestock sector in northeast Syria.

Download the full report through this link on iMMAP’s official website.