Livestock Graze on Pastures of SRTF Grown Crops in Aleppo

Turkey- Sunday, May 30, 2021 - The SRTF agriculture project “Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate” reported that livestock breeders are reaping the benefits of the newly planted fields in Aleppo with their livestock now feeding on the green plains.

Under this project, the SRTF had cultivated 1700 hectares of land with barley seeds and 300 hectares with Alfa Alfa seeds and secured it with fertilizer inputs to ensure the healthy growth of green fodder for cows and sheep.

An estimated 20,300 livestock breeders will directly benefit from this update. This project has a budget of EUR 3.7 million and aims to restore confidence and productivity in the agriculture sector.

For further information on the project, please see:

Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org