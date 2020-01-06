Letter dated 30 December 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/1016) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-fifth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 November to 23 December 2019.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic to OPCW. In this context, the Team is preparing a report on the outcome of the twenty-second round of consultations with the Syrian Arab Republic, which were held from 14 to 23 October 2019. The report will be shared with the OPCW Executive Council. The Team is currently planning for the twenty-third round of consultations.

I note that, pursuant to OPCW Executive Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Technical Secretariat continues to analyse the outcomes of its inspections conducted from 6 to 11 November 2019 at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre. The Technical Secretariat also continues to analyse the explanation provided by the Syrian Arab Republic on 7 November 2019 regarding the chemical listed in schedule 2 that was detected in one of the samples taken at the Barzah facility in November 2018.

The OPCW fact-finding mission deployed to the Syrian Arab Republic from 3 to 14 December 2019 and is now analysing the information collected regarding the incidents that took place in the second half of 2017. The mission is planning further deployments and will report to the OPCW Executive Council on the results of its work in due course.

Regarding the work of the Investigation and Identification Team established by decision C-SS-4/DEC.3, I note that the Team is in the process of concluding its work on the first incidents under investigation. The next progress report on the implementation of the aforementioned decision is to be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-third session, to be held from 10 to 13 March 2020.

As I have stated previously, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres