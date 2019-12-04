Letter dated 29 November 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/915) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-fourth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 October to 23 November 2019.

I note that the Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic to OPCW. In this context, and in order to build upon the work carried out during previous consultations, the Team deployed to the Syrian Arab Republic to conduct the twentysecond round of consultations from 14 to 23 October 2019. The outcome of this work will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council accordingly.

I note that, pursuant to OPCW Executive Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Technical Secretariat conducted its sixth round of inspections at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre from 6 to 11 November 2019.

Furthermore, the OPCW Technical Secretariat is conducting an analysis of the explanation provided by the Syrian Arab Republic on 7 November 2019 regarding the chemical listed in schedule 2 that was detected in one of the samples taken at the Barzah facility during the third round of inspections.

The OPCW fact-finding mission is currently analysing the information collected during its deployment to the Syrian Arab Republic from 25 October to 5 November 2019 related to the incident in Aleppo on 24 November 2018 and the incident in Yarmouk, Damascus, on 22 October 2017. Moreover, the mission is planning further deployments and will report to the OPCW Executive Council on the results of its work in due course.

I note that the next progress report on the implementation of the decision to identify the perpetrators of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic (C-SS-4/DEC.3) is to be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-third session, to be held from 10 to 13 March 2020.

I had the pleasure of meeting the Director General of OPCW, Fernando Arias, during his visit to New York on 6 November 2019 and reiterated my support for the work of OPCW.

As I have stated repeatedly, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres