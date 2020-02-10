Letter dated 29 January 2020 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2020/82) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-sixth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 December 2019 to 23 January 2020.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic to OPCW. In this context, the twenty-second round of consultations between the Team and the Syrian Arab Republic were held from 14 to 23 October 2019. The outcome of this work will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council accordingly. On 6 January 2020, the OPCW Technical Secretariat notified the Syrian Arab Republic that the Team was prepared to deploy to Damascus between 21 and 31 January 2020 to conduct the twenty-third round of consultations. However, due to previously planned obligations and a full work schedule, the Syrian Arab Republic informed the OPCW Technical Secretariat on 17 January 2020 that it was ready to accommodate the Team’s mission after 10 February 2020. The Technical Secretariat is considering the feasibility of this time frame for the deployment of the Team.

Pursuant to OPCW Executive Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Technical Secretariat conducted its sixth round of inspections at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre from 6 to 11 November 2019. Furthermore, the Technical Secretariat has conducted its analysis of the explanation provided by the Syrian Arab Republic regarding the chemical listed in schedule 2 that was detected at the Barzah facility during the third round of inspections conducted in November 2018. The OPCW Executive Council will be informed accordingly.

The OPCW fact-finding mission continues to study all available information related to allegations of use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic and is currently analysing the information collected from recent deployments. The mission is planning further deployments and will report to the OPCW Executive Council on the results of its work in due course.

Regarding the work of the Investigation and Identification Team established by decision C-SS-4/DEC.3, I note that the Team is in the process of concluding its work on the first incidents under investigation. The next progress report on the implementation of the aforementioned decision is to be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-third session, to be held from 10 to 13 March 2020.

As I have stated previously, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres