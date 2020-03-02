Letter dated 28 February 2020 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2020/164) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-seventh monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 January to 23 February 2020.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic to OPCW. In this regard, the twenty-third round of consultations between the Team and the Syrian Arab Republic, which was to have begun on 11 February 2020, has been postponed and the OPCW Technical Secretariat is endeavouring to find an alternative date.

The OPCW Technical Secretariat has analysed the explanation provided by the Syrian Arab Republic concerning the discovery, during the inspections carried out in November 2018, of a chemical listed in schedule 2 at the Barzah facility of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre and will discuss the matter with the Syrian authorities in due course.

I note that, in accordance with decision EC-M-43/DEC.1 concerning the destruction and verification of 12 declared chemical weapons production facilities, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has ensured the inspection and maintenance of the remote monitoring systems installed at four sealed underground structures in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The mandate for these activities will expire at the end of March 2020.

The OPCW fact-finding mission continues to study all available information relating to allegations of use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic and is currently analysing the information collected during its recent visits. Moreover, the mission is planning further deployments and will report to the OPCW Executive Council on the results of its work in due course.

Regarding the activities of the Investigation and Identification Team established by decision C-SS-4/DEC.3, I note that the Team is conducting its investigations, has contacted the States parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention to request their cooperation and is about to complete its work on the first incidents that are under investigation. The next progress report on the implementation of the aforementioned decision will be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-third session, to be held from 10 to 13 March 2020.

As I have already stated, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable. Impunity for the use of chemical weapons is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres